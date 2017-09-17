Jane Krakowski & Justina Machado Get Glam For Emmys 2017

Jane Krakowski looks stunning at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The 48-year-old Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress hit the red carpet for the big night held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

She wore a floor-length black mermaid gown featuring a plunging neckline, completing her look with gold accessories and a pop of red lipstick.

She was joined by Queen of the South‘s Justina Machado and West Side Story‘s Rita Moreno, who snapped a cute pic together on the carpet!

Also in attendance were Odd Mom Out‘s Abby Elliott and country singer Jennifer Nettles.

FYI: Jane is wearing a Badgley Mischka dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, David Webb jewelry, and a Jimmy Choo clutch. Jennifer is wearing Pamella Roland Resort and Aldo heels.