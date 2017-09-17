Jennifer Lopez's Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez & Ex Marc Anthony Both Support Her at Vegas Show

Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017 at 5:28 pm

Jennifer Lopez‘s man Alex Rodriguez and her former man Marc Anthony both stepped out for her concert in Las Vegas this weekend!

The 48-year-old singer and actress got support from the duo at her All I Have residency show on Saturday (September 16) at Planet Hollywood.

Marc was there to kick off his 49th birthday celebrations.

“Starting the Pre-birthday celebration @jlo #friendsandfamily #estosigue,” he captioned the Instagram pic below, featuring his friends and girlfriend Raffaella Modugno.

Meanwhile, Alex was there with his 12-year-old daughter Natasha. Check out their J Lo-inspired dance moves in the video below!

Jennifer and Marc, who share nine-year-old twins Max and Emme, have been friendly exes since their separation in 2011 after seven years of marriage.

