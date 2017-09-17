Jennifer Lopez's Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez & Ex Marc Anthony Both Support Her at Vegas Show
Jennifer Lopez‘s man Alex Rodriguez and her former man Marc Anthony both stepped out for her concert in Las Vegas this weekend!
The 48-year-old singer and actress got support from the duo at her All I Have residency show on Saturday (September 16) at Planet Hollywood.
Marc was there to kick off his 49th birthday celebrations.
“Starting the Pre-birthday celebration @jlo #friendsandfamily #estosigue,” he captioned the Instagram pic below, featuring his friends and girlfriend Raffaella Modugno.
Meanwhile, Alex was there with his 12-year-old daughter Natasha. Check out their J Lo-inspired dance moves in the video below!
Jennifer and Marc, who share nine-year-old twins Max and Emme, have been friendly exes since their separation in 2011 after seven years of marriage.
