Jim Parsons' 'Young Sheldon' Star Iain Armitage Joins Him at Emmys 2017!

Jim Parsons appears on stage alongside Iain Armitage while presenting at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The guys both play the role of Sheldon Cooper – Jim on The Big Bang Theory and Iain on the upcoming spinoff series Young Sheldon.

Iain also had a big role on an Emmy-nominated show. He played Shailene Woodley‘s son on Big Little Lies, which picked up the award for Outstanding Limited Series.

Make sure to watch the series premiere of Young Sheldon on September 25!