Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 10:47 pm

Jim Parsons' 'Young Sheldon' Star Iain Armitage Joins Him at Emmys 2017!

Jim Parsons' 'Young Sheldon' Star Iain Armitage Joins Him at Emmys 2017!

Jim Parsons appears on stage alongside Iain Armitage while presenting at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The guys both play the role of Sheldon Cooper – Jim on The Big Bang Theory and Iain on the upcoming spinoff series Young Sheldon.

Iain also had a big role on an Emmy-nominated show. He played Shailene Woodley‘s son on Big Little Lies, which picked up the award for Outstanding Limited Series.

Make sure to watch the series premiere of Young Sheldon on September 25!
Just Jared on Facebook
jim parsons iain armitage emmys 2017 01
jim parsons iain armitage emmys 2017 02
jim parsons iain armitage emmys 2017 03
jim parsons iain armitage emmys 2017 04
jim parsons iain armitage emmys 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards, Iain Armitage, Jim Parsons

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr