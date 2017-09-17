Julianne Hough Looks Glam on the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet!

Julianne Hough looks dazzling at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old dancer stunned in a black dress covered with soft pink and white flowers on the red carpet.

One day before, Julianne was photographed at the Variety and Women in Film Emmy Nominee Celebration alongside Nina Dobrev and Lea Michele.

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Marchesa dress.

