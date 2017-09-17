Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 8:18 pm

Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer & Leslie Jones Look Incredible at Emmys 2017!

Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer & Leslie Jones Look Incredible at Emmys 2017!

Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer and Leslie Jones all look stunning on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The hilarious Saturday Night Live comedians showed up in their stylish best at the event, where they are all nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

With 22 nominations, Saturday Night Live is the most nominated show of the evening, tying with HBO’s Westworld.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Narciso Rodriguez dress. Vanessa is wearing a Zac Posen dress. Leslie is wearing a custom Christian Siriano dress.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

Just Jared on Facebook
kate mckinnon emmys 001
kate mckinnon emmys 002
kate mckinnon emmys 003
kate mckinnon emmys 004
kate mckinnon emmys 005
kate mckinnon emmys 006

Credit: Frazer Harrison, J. Merritt; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live, Vanessa Bayer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr