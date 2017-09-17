Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

Sun, 17 September 2017

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys Couple Up for FX Pre-Emmys Party

Keri Russell cozies up to longtime love Matthew Rhys at the FX Networks & Vanity Fair Pre-Emmys Celebration on Saturday (September 16) at the Craft Restaurant in Century City, Calif.

The 41-year-old actress looked pretty in a red dress while her boyfriend and The Americans co-star looked handsome in a navy suit.

Joining Keri and Matthew at the event included their The American co-stars Alison Wright along with Fargo stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and David Thewlis.

Other stars at the event included Legion stars Rachel Keller and Dan Stevens along with Aubrey Plaza.

FYI: Keri is wearing a J Mendel dress.

Also pictured inside: Alison Wright attending the BAFTA LA TV Pre-Emmys Tea Party earlier that day at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

