Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys Couple Up for FX Pre-Emmys Party

Keri Russell cozies up to longtime love Matthew Rhys at the FX Networks & Vanity Fair Pre-Emmys Celebration on Saturday (September 16) at the Craft Restaurant in Century City, Calif.

The 41-year-old actress looked pretty in a red dress while her boyfriend and The Americans co-star looked handsome in a navy suit.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keri Russell

Joining Keri and Matthew at the event included their The American co-stars Alison Wright along with Fargo stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and David Thewlis.

Other stars at the event included Legion stars Rachel Keller and Dan Stevens along with Aubrey Plaza.

FYI: Keri is wearing a J Mendel dress.

Also pictured inside: Alison Wright attending the BAFTA LA TV Pre-Emmys Tea Party earlier that day at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…