Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys Pose Together on the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are a stylish couple at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The on-screen and off-screen couple co-star in The Americans, and both are nominated this evening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keri Russell

Keri is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing the part of Elizabeth Jennings, and Matthew is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing the part of Philip Jennings.

FYI: Keri is wearing a J. Mendel gown and Nikos Koulis jewelry. Matthew is wearing a custom Rag & Bone tux.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.