Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 9:27 pm

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys Pose Together on the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys Pose Together on the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are a stylish couple at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The on-screen and off-screen couple co-star in The Americans, and both are nominated this evening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keri Russell

Keri is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing the part of Elizabeth Jennings, and Matthew is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing the part of Philip Jennings.

FYI: Keri is wearing a J. Mendel gown and Nikos Koulis jewelry. Matthew is wearing a custom Rag & Bone tux.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

Just Jared on Facebook
keri russell emmys 00
keri russell emmys 01
keri russell emmys 03
keri russell emmys 04
keri russell emmys 06

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards, Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr