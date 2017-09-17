Top Stories
Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 10:50 am

Khloe Kardashian Wears Baggy Sweatshirt While Out with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Wears Baggy Sweatshirt While Out with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stepped out enjoyed a day out together this weekend!

The 33-year-old reality star and 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player were seen leaving a laser center on Saturday (September 16) in Los Angeles. Khloe was seen going makeup free and wearing a baggy sweatshirt for the outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

Khloe and Tristan were last seen out together back in early August.

Check out the latest photos of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson out and about this weekend…
Just Jared on Facebook
khloe kardashian tristan thompson step out los angeles 01
khloe kardashian tristan thompson step out los angeles 02
khloe kardashian tristan thompson step out los angeles 03
khloe kardashian tristan thompson step out los angeles 04
khloe kardashian tristan thompson step out los angeles 05
khloe kardashian tristan thompson step out los angeles 06
khloe kardashian tristan thompson step out los angeles 07
khloe kardashian tristan thompson step out los angeles 08
khloe kardashian tristan thompson step out los angeles 09

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr