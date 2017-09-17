Khloe Kardashian Wears Baggy Sweatshirt While Out with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stepped out enjoyed a day out together this weekend!

The 33-year-old reality star and 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player were seen leaving a laser center on Saturday (September 16) in Los Angeles. Khloe was seen going makeup free and wearing a baggy sweatshirt for the outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

Khloe and Tristan were last seen out together back in early August.

Check out the latest photos of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson out and about this weekend…