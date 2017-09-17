Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 8:33 pm

Kiernan Shipka Wows in Miu Miu at Emmy Awards 2017

Kiernan Shipka Wows in Miu Miu at Emmy Awards 2017

Kiernan Shipka sparkles in a sheer Miu Miu gown at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The Feud actress walked the red carpet alongside her co-stars, including Susan Sarandon, in the FX limited series.

Feud is up for Outstanding Limited Series, against Fargo, Big Little Lies, Genius and The Night Of.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

