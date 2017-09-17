Kiernan Shipka Wows in Miu Miu at Emmy Awards 2017

Kiernan Shipka sparkles in a sheer Miu Miu gown at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The Feud actress walked the red carpet alongside her co-stars, including Susan Sarandon, in the FX limited series.

Feud is up for Outstanding Limited Series, against Fargo, Big Little Lies, Genius and The Night Of.

