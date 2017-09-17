Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017 at 8:59 pm

Laura Dern Wins Best Supporting Actress for 'Big Little Lies' at Emmys 2017!

Laura Dern hits the stage to receive the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited TV Series or Movie at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress thanked her Big Little Lies co-stars for giving her this award-winning role on the hit HBO drama.

“I share this with my tribe of four ladies,” Laura said to her her co-stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz. “I feel very proud to be reflecting fierce women and mothers finding their voice. I’m just incredibly blessed and I feel so stoked to be here with you.”

FYI: Laura‘s dress and clutch is by Proenza Schouler along with Cartier jewelry.

