Sun, 17 September 2017 at 10:54 pm

Liev Schreiber Brings His Adorable Son Kai to the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet!

Liev Schreiber turns the red carpet into a fun father-son outing at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old actor looked like a proud dad posing for photos with his son Kai, 8, on the red carpet.

Liev was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing the titular role on Ray Donovan.

“The very dapper and downright divine Kai Schreiber!!!” Liev wrote on Instagram, sharing a cute photo of the two before the event.

