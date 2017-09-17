Liev Schreiber Brings His Adorable Son Kai to the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet!

Liev Schreiber turns the red carpet into a fun father-son outing at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old actor looked like a proud dad posing for photos with his son Kai, 8, on the red carpet.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liev Schreiber

Liev was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing the titular role on Ray Donovan.

“The very dapper and downright divine Kai Schreiber!!!” Liev wrote on Instagram, sharing a cute photo of the two before the event.