Matt Bomer Rocks Salt & Pepper Scruff at Emmys 2017!

Matt Bomer looks so dapper in his tux while attending the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old actor rocked some salt and pepper scruff while posing for photos.

Matt is a presenter at the show this evening. He was previously nominated for an Emmy back in 2014 for his work in the HBO movie The Normal Heart and many thought he was snubbed of the win.

FYI: Matt is wearing Tod’s shoes.