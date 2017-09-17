Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 7:51 pm

Michelle Pfeiffer Looks Beautiful in Black on the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet!

Michelle Pfeiffer looks positively gorgeous at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance as Ruth Madoff in HBO’s The Wizard of Lies at this year’s ceremony.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle also stars in the Darren Aronofsky-directed mother! alongside Jennifer Lawrence, out in theaters now.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty Images
