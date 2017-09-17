Millie Bobby Brown's Emmys 2017 Red Carpet Look Is Gorgeous

Millie Bobby Brown is slaying the red carpet in this chic white dress at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The 13-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the big show, held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Millie has a big night ahead of her at the show as she’s nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Stranger Things! The show is also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Best of luck to all the nominees!

FYI: Millie is wearing a Calvin Klein By Appointment dress.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.