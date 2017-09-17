Millie Bobby Brown's Emmys 2017 Red Carpet Look Is Gorgeous

Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017

Millie Bobby Brown is slaying the red carpet in this chic white dress at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The 13-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the big show, held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Millie has a big night ahead of her at the show as she’s nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on Stranger Things! The show is also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Best of luck to all the nominees!

FYI: Millie is wearing a Calvin Klein By Appointment dress.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

