Milo Ventimiglia Wanted to Give His Emmy Vote to Co-Star Sterling K. Brown

Milo Ventimiglia is up for a major award at the 2017 Emmy Awards but he didn’t want to vote for himself!

The 40-year-old This Is Us actor hit the red carpet at the annual award show held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Milo is up for Outstanding Lead Actor against his co-star Sterling K. Brown, and Milo wanted to give his vote to him!

Unfortunately, actors aren’t allowed to vote in their own category so it wasn’t possible.

“I went on the Emmy website and I tried to vote for him, and I realized I couldn’t vote in my own category, and it kind of broke my heart. I was voting for Sterling. I was in my trailer, and I was like, ‘I’ve got some time. I’m going to vote.’ And I went on to vote and my category wasn’t there, and I was so pissed,” Milo explained.

He added, “I ended up walking over to his trailer and saying, ‘Hey man, I tried to vote for you, but it wouldn’t let me. So I’m just telling you that I wanted to vote for you.’”

FYI: Milo is wearing a Ralph Lauren tux and a Tiffany watch.