Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Have Pre-Emmys Date Night

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 4:20 pm

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were all smiles during their date night before the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The 50-year-old actress and the 49-year-old country singer snapped this sweet pic together on their way out, which Keith shared on his Instagram on Saturday (September 16).

“Date night !!!! – KU,” he captioned it.

In the pic, the two adorably hold each other close as head to their ride.

Nicole dazzles in a semi-sheer, pink sequin dress and heels, completing her look with pink lipstick and her hair in a partial updo. Keith looks dapper in a grey checked suit.

Nicole will be presenting at the award show tonight, and she is nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her HBO series Big Little Lies.

Be sure to check back with Just Jared for full coverage of the show.

