Sun, 17 September 2017 at 11:16 pm

Nicole Kidman Thanks Emmys for 'Shining a Light on Domestic Abuse' During Acceptance Speech (Video)

Nicole Kidman appears on stage to accept her award at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work on Big Little Lies.

Nicole played a domestic abuse victim on the series and she thanked the Emmys for “shining a light” on domestic abuse.

“It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy. By you acknowledging me with this award it shines a light on it even more, so thank you,” she said.

Nicole also took time to thank Keith Urban and their two daughters.

“I have two little girls and my darling Keith who I asked to help me pursue this artistic path and they have to sacrifice so much for it,” she said. “This is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my mom didn’t put me to bed it’s because of this.’”

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Calvin Klein By Appointment dress, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC shoes and bag, Harry Winston jewels, and a Shiffon Co. pinky finger ring.
WENN
