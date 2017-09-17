OITNB's Uzo Aduba & Laverne Cox Stun at Emmys 2017!

Uzo Aduba and Laverne Cox walk the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The ladies are both nominated this year for their work on Orange Is the New Black.

Uzo is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series while Laverne was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, but lost to The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Alexis Bledel.

FYI: Uzo is wearing a Sally LaPointe gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Laverne is wearing a Naeem Khan dress, Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewelry, and Ruthie Davis shoes.

