Pamela Adlon & Allison Janney Are Leading Ladies at Emmy Awards 2017

Pamela Adlon and Allison Janney showed off their styles at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The actresses stepped out for the event held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Pamela made a statement in a black blazer adorned with a blue ACLU ribbon. She paired it with a black blouse featuring red buttons, black pants, and black heeled shoes.

Allison opted for a floor-length white lace gown featuring a flower design, along with equally elegant jewelry. (She had a little trouble fitting her dress inside the car!)

Pamela and Allison are both nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series tonight – Pamela for FX Networks’ Better Things, and Allison for CBS’s Mom.

FYI: Allison is wearing Tony Ward with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.