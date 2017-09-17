Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 8:49 pm

Pamela Adlon & Allison Janney Are Leading Ladies at Emmy Awards 2017

Pamela Adlon & Allison Janney Are Leading Ladies at Emmy Awards 2017

Pamela Adlon and Allison Janney showed off their styles at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The actresses stepped out for the event held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Pamela made a statement in a black blazer adorned with a blue ACLU ribbon. She paired it with a black blouse featuring red buttons, black pants, and black heeled shoes.

Allison opted for a floor-length white lace gown featuring a flower design, along with equally elegant jewelry. (She had a little trouble fitting her dress inside the car!)

Pamela and Allison are both nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series tonight – Pamela for FX Networks’ Better Things, and Allison for CBS’s Mom.

FYI: Allison is wearing Tony Ward with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
pamela adlon and allison janey are leading ladies at emmys 2017 01
pamela adlon and allison janey are leading ladies at emmys 2017 02
pamela adlon and allison janey are leading ladies at emmys 2017 03
pamela adlon and allison janey are leading ladies at emmys 2017 04
pamela adlon and allison janey are leading ladies at emmys 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Allison Janney, Emmy Awards, Pamela Adlon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr