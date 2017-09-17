Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 1:10 am

Paul Bettany Shares Set Photo from 'Star Wars' Han Solo Movie!

Paul Bettany has officially wrapped filming the upcoming Han Solo origin film!

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a photo on set of the Star Wars spinoff film with director Ron Howard.

“Had the best time ever with Ron Howard. #StarWars,” Paul captioned the photo of himself in costume with Ron.

Paul stars in the film alongside Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke.

The untitled film, which takes place prior to the original Star Wars trilogy, is set to be released on May 25, 2018.

