Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 6:41 pm

Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant & More 'Saturday Night Live' Stars Hit the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet!

Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant & More 'Saturday Night Live' Stars Hit the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet!

Pete Davidson and Aidy Bryant are all glammed up at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The two Saturday Night Live comedians were joined by their co-stars Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day and Beck Bennett at the event.

They have a lot to be happy about already: Saturday Night Live was nominated for 22 awards including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, tying with HBO’s Westworld for most nominations at the 2017 ceremony.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

Just Jared on Facebook
snl emmys 1 2
snl emmys 1
snl emmys 2 2
snl emmys 2

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Emmy Awards, kyle mooney, Mikey Day, Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr