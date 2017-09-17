Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant & More 'Saturday Night Live' Stars Hit the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet!

Pete Davidson and Aidy Bryant are all glammed up at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The two Saturday Night Live comedians were joined by their co-stars Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day and Beck Bennett at the event.

They have a lot to be happy about already: Saturday Night Live was nominated for 22 awards including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, tying with HBO’s Westworld for most nominations at the 2017 ceremony.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.