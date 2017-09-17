Pregnant Jessica Alba & Family Go Bathtub Shopping - See Pics!
Jessica Alba spent the day shopping for bathtubs with her family!
The 36-year-old pregnant actress was spotted furniture shopping at Boffi with her husband Cash Warren and their six-year-old daughter Haven on Saturday (September 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The family then headed to Beverly Hills to continue their shopping spree at In-Ex.
Jessica shared tons of cute photos of the trio testing out tubs together via her Instagram Story.
In one of the pics, Haven sweetly gives her mom’s baby bump a rub!
Later that night, Jessica and Cash stepped out together and shared a smooch. Check it out below!
