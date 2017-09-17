Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017 at 11:25 pm

Priyanka Chopra, Rashida Jones & Jaimie Alexander Get Glam For Emmys 2017

Priyanka Chopra, Rashida Jones & Jaimie Alexander Get Glam For Emmys 2017

Priyanka Chopra looked so stunning at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The 35-year-old actress hit the red carpet ahead of the annual award show held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

She was also joined on the carpet by Rashida Jones, Jaimie Alexander and Padma Lakshmi.

During the ceremony, both Priyanka and Rashida took to the stage to present awards.

FYI: Priyanka is wearing a Balmain gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Rashia is wearing a J Mendel gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Jamie is wearing a Naeem Khan gown, Schutz heels and Eva Fehren jewelry. Padma is wearing Stuart Weitzman shoes.

