Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 7:03 pm

Rachel Bloom Will Perform a 'Song & Dance' at Emmys 2017

Rachel Bloom appears on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress revealed that she is going to perform during the show!

“I’m doing a little bit of a song and dance tonight. It’s about arguably one of the most important aspects of, not only the Emmy Awards, but life itself,” she told E! on the carpet.

Rachel also revealed that she bought her dress for the show. “I can afford it, so it’s okay… I can always resell it on the Real Real!” she joked.

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Gucci dress.
