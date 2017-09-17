Top Stories
Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 7:00 am

Reese Witherspoon Gets Some Shopping in Ahead of the Emmys

Reese Witherspoon Gets Some Shopping in Ahead of the Emmys

Reese Witherspoon is all smiles as she steps out with some friends on Friday afternoon (September 15) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 41-year-old actress looked pretty in a white lace top and jeans as she spent the day doing some shopping and running some errands before this weekend’s Emmy Awards.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese

Reese is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in Big Little Lies.

Reese also took to Instagram to share a cute post of herself getting ready for this weekend’s big show!

Who's excited for the #Emmys?! 🥂 #EmmyPrep #WeekendFun (👚: @DraperJames)

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Just Jared on Facebook
reese wiherspoon gets some shopping in ahead of the emmys 01
reese wiherspoon gets some shopping in ahead of the emmys 02
reese wiherspoon gets some shopping in ahead of the emmys 03
reese wiherspoon gets some shopping in ahead of the emmys 04
reese wiherspoon gets some shopping in ahead of the emmys 05
reese wiherspoon gets some shopping in ahead of the emmys 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Reese Witherspoon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr