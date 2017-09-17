Reese Witherspoon Gets Some Shopping in Ahead of the Emmys
Reese Witherspoon is all smiles as she steps out with some friends on Friday afternoon (September 15) in Brentwood, Calif.
The 41-year-old actress looked pretty in a white lace top and jeans as she spent the day doing some shopping and running some errands before this weekend’s Emmy Awards.
Reese is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in Big Little Lies.
Reese also took to Instagram to share a cute post of herself getting ready for this weekend’s big show!