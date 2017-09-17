Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 9:10 pm

Reese Witherspoon Wears Blue Blazer Dress to Emmys 2017

Reese Witherspoon Wears Blue Blazer Dress to Emmys 2017

Reese Witherspoon makes her entrance on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actress is nominated tonight for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work on HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Reese is nominated in the same category as her co-star Nicole Kidman, among some other amazing ladies. All of the five main stars of Big Little Lies hit the stage together during the show to present the first award of the night.

FYI: Reese is wearing a custom Stella McCartney dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and David Webb jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon emmys 2017 01
reese witherspoon emmys 2017 02
reese witherspoon emmys 2017 03
reese witherspoon emmys 2017 04
reese witherspoon emmys 2017 05
reese witherspoon emmys 2017 06
reese witherspoon emmys 2017 07
reese witherspoon emmys 2017 08
reese witherspoon emmys 2017 09
reese witherspoon emmys 2017 10
reese witherspoon emmys 2017 11
reese witherspoon emmys 2017 12
reese witherspoon emmys 2017 13

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards, Reese Witherspoon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr