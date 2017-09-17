Reese Witherspoon Wears Blue Blazer Dress to Emmys 2017

Reese Witherspoon makes her entrance on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actress is nominated tonight for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work on HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Reese is nominated in the same category as her co-star Nicole Kidman, among some other amazing ladies. All of the five main stars of Big Little Lies hit the stage together during the show to present the first award of the night.

FYI: Reese is wearing a custom Stella McCartney dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and David Webb jewelry.

