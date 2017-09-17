Regina King & Edie Falco Step Out in Style for Emmys 2017

Regina King shows off some leg as she arrives at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The American Crime actress was joined on the red carpet by Edie Falco, Gillian Anderson, Debra Messing, and Tracey Ullman for the awards show.

During the show, Kyra Sedgwick hit the stage alongside Dennis Quaid to present an award together.

FYI: Regina is wearing a Galia Lahav dress, Dvani Adgem earrings, and Hearts on Fire bracelets. Kyra is wearing an Elie Saab dress. Debra is wearing a Romona Keveza dress, Miu Miu shoes, and David Webb jewelry.

