Rihanna Looks Incredible in Pink Jumpsuit for Dumbo Dinner

Rihanna puts her assets on display in a pink jumpsuit while stepping out for dinner on Saturday night (September 16) in New York City.

The 29-year-old entertainer joined friends for a meal in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Rihanna is in the Big Apple following her successful Diamond Ball earlier in the week. She raised over $5 million for the Clara Lionel Foundation, a huge increase over the previous year’s $3 million.

10+ pictures inside of Rihanna out for dinner in a pink jumpsuit…