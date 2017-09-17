Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 12:31 am

Rihanna Looks Incredible in Pink Jumpsuit for Dumbo Dinner

Rihanna puts her assets on display in a pink jumpsuit while stepping out for dinner on Saturday night (September 16) in New York City.

The 29-year-old entertainer joined friends for a meal in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Rihanna is in the Big Apple following her successful Diamond Ball earlier in the week. She raised over $5 million for the Clara Lionel Foundation, a huge increase over the previous year’s $3 million.

