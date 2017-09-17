Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017 at 8:20 pm

Riz Ahmed Wears ACLU Ribbon on Emmys 2017 Red Carpet

Riz Ahmed Wears ACLU Ribbon on Emmys 2017 Red Carpet

The Night Of‘s Riz Ahmed is showing his support for equality by wearing an ACLU ribbon on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actor was joined by his co-star John Turturro that night – they’re both nominated for their work on the HBO hit show! John and Riz are actually nominated in the same category, so stay tuned to see who wins!

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

FYI: Riz is wearing Prada.
