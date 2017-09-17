Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017 at 9:52 pm

Robin Wright Poses With Daughter Dylan Penn on the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet!

Robin Wright Poses With Daughter Dylan Penn on the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet!

Robin Wright is making the red carpet a family affair with Dylan Penn at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Robin is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing the part of Claire Underwood on Netflix’s House of Cards.

FYI: Robin is wearing Nirav Modi jewelry. Dylan is wearing Jimmy Choo sandals and John Hardy jewelry.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

Credit: Frazer Harrison, Kyle Rover / startraksphoto.com; Photos: Getty Images, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Dylan Penn, Emmy Awards, Robin Wright

