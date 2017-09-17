Robin Wright Poses With Daughter Dylan Penn on the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet!

Robin Wright is making the red carpet a family affair with Dylan Penn at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Robin is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing the part of Claire Underwood on Netflix’s House of Cards.

FYI: Robin is wearing Nirav Modi jewelry. Dylan is wearing Jimmy Choo sandals and John Hardy jewelry.

