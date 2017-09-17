Top Stories
Ruby Rose & Girlfriend Jessica Origliasso Attend the Australian Emmy Nominee Reception

Ruby Rose & Girlfriend Jessica Origliasso Attend the Australian Emmy Nominee Reception

Ruby Rose and girlfriend Jessica Origliasso couple up on the red carpet of The 2017 Australian Emmy Nominee Sunset Reception on Saturday afternoon (September 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress and DJ went rocker chic in an oversized blazer, and thigh-high boots for the event.

Other Australian stars that attended event included Pirates of the Caribbean star Geoffrey Rush and Dynasty star James MacKay.

The next film Ruby will be appearing in will be Pitch Perfect 3, which hits theaters on December 22.

