Sun, 17 September 2017 at 9:53 pm

RuPaul Portrays Emmy Awards Statue in Funny Video Interview - Watch Now!

RuPaul played the Emmy Award statue in a fun video that aired during the 2017 Emmy Awards.

During the sketch, Stephen Colbert asks if they can gossip!

“Tell me about the other award show statuettes. What’s Oscar really like?” Stephen asked.

“He’s cute,” RuPaul responded. “We actually dated for a little while. I had to break it off, I just couldn’t date a man who’s naked all the time holding a sword.”

Watch a snippet of the funny sketch below!
