Sun, 17 September 2017 at 9:55 am

Ryan Gosling & Harrison Ford Kick Off 'Blade Runner 2049' Press in Berlin!

Ryan Gosling & Harrison Ford Kick Off 'Blade Runner 2049' Press in Berlin!

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford have started their press tour for the highly anticipated upcoming movie Blade Runner 2049!

Joining the stars of the film were their co-stars Ana de Armas and Sylvia Hoeks, as well as director Denis Villeneuve. The photo call took place at the Akademie der Kuenste on Sunday (September 17) in Berlin, Germany.

The sequel to Ridley Scott‘s 1982 movie is on track to make $40 million in its opening weekend debut on October 6, THR reports. Be sure to check the movie out in theaters next month!

FYI: Ana is wearing Miu Miu.
