Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 12:12 am

Ryan Murphy's 'Feud' & 'AHS' Casts Party Ahead of the Emmys!

Ryan Murphy's 'Feud' & 'AHS' Casts Party Ahead of the Emmys!

Susan Sarandon is all smiles as she arrives at the FX Networks & Vanity Fair Pre-Emmys Celebration on Saturday (September 16) at the Craft Restaurant in Century City, Calif.

The Emmy-nominated actress was joined at the event by her Feud: Joan & Bette co-stars Kiernan Shipka, Jackie Hoffman, and Stanley Tucci.

American Horror Story stars including Cheyenne Jackson, Colton Haynes, Finn Wittrock, Billy Eichner, Alison Pill and husband Joshua Leonard, Adina Porter, and Michael Chiklis also attended the event alongside American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ Simpson star Sterling K Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.

Also pictured inside: Kiernan Shipka and Jackie Hoffman attending the BAFTA LA TV Pre-Emmys Tea Party earlier that day at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

FYI: Finn is wearing a Strong suit. Kiernan is wearing a Valentino dress to the BAFTA party.

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the pre-Emmys events…
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 01
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 02
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 03
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 04
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 05
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 06
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 07
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 08
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 09
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 10
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 11
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 12
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 13
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 14
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 15
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 16
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 17
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 18
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 19
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 20
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 21
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 22
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 23
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 24
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 25
ryan murphy feud ahs casts attend pre emmys parties 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Emmys Weekend, Adina Porter, Alison Pill, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Colton Haynes, Finn Wittrock, Jackie Hoffman, Joshua Leonard, Kiernan Shipka, Michael Chiklis, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Stanley Tucci, Sterling K Brown, Susan Sarandon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Chrissy Teigen is spilling the secret to her successful marriage - TMZ
  • Grace Vanderwaal just dropped a brand new track - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Lawrence had to explain the Kardashians to Javier Bardem - TooFab
  • Jamie Lee Curtis is returning to Halloween - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan says one song changed his entire album - Just Jared Jr