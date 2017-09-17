Ryan Murphy's 'Feud' & 'AHS' Casts Party Ahead of the Emmys!

Susan Sarandon is all smiles as she arrives at the FX Networks & Vanity Fair Pre-Emmys Celebration on Saturday (September 16) at the Craft Restaurant in Century City, Calif.

The Emmy-nominated actress was joined at the event by her Feud: Joan & Bette co-stars Kiernan Shipka, Jackie Hoffman, and Stanley Tucci.



American Horror Story stars including Cheyenne Jackson, Colton Haynes, Finn Wittrock, Billy Eichner, Alison Pill and husband Joshua Leonard, Adina Porter, and Michael Chiklis also attended the event alongside American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ Simpson star Sterling K Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.

Also pictured inside: Kiernan Shipka and Jackie Hoffman attending the BAFTA LA TV Pre-Emmys Tea Party earlier that day at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

FYI: Finn is wearing a Strong suit. Kiernan is wearing a Valentino dress to the BAFTA party.

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the pre-Emmys events…