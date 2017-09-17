Sun, 17 September 2017 at 10:33 am
Sara Bareilles & Boyfriend Joe Tippett Attend 'Battle of the Sexes' Premiere!
Sara Bareilles walks the red carpet with her boyfriend, Waitress actor Joe Tippett, at the Battle of the Sexes premiere on Saturday (September 16) in Westwood, Calif.
If you didn’t know, Sara wrote a song for the movie called “If I Dare,” and you can stream and download the single right here! Sara wrote and produced the song for the film with composer Nicholas Britell, and it plays during the movie’s end credits.
FYI: Sara is wearing a Peggy Hartanto dress, David Yurman jewels, and Le Silla shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: SplashNewsOnline; Photos: Wenn, Getty Posted to: Joe Tippett, Sara Bareilles
Sponsored Links by ZergNet