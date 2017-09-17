Sarah Paulson Shines on the Red Carpet at Emmys 2017
Sarah Paulson glitters on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
The 42-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by Mary Elizabeth Winstead along with Chris Hardwick and wife Lydia Hearst.
During the show, Sarah hit the stage to present the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie award – which she won last year – to Nicole Kidman.
FYI: Mary is wearing a Armani Prive dress, Charlotte Olympia shoes, Dena Kemp earrings, Cliq rings, and Robert Demeglio cuffs while carrying a Swarovski clutch. Sarah is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress and carrying a Lee Savage bag.
