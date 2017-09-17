Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 8:55 pm

Sean Spicer took a page from Melissa McCarthy‘s book and used her portable podium to surprise the crowd at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Melissa‘s impression of the former Press Secretary for Donald Trump was very popular on SNL last season, and he took a page from her book for the joke!

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys period, both in person and around the world,” Sean yelled at the crowd.

“Melissa McCarthy, everyone,” Stephen Colbert, the host of the show, said as Sean left the stage.
