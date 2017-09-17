Top Stories
Sun, 17 September 2017 at 3:49 pm

Selena Gomez Supports The Weeknd at His Philly Concert!

Selena Gomez Supports The Weeknd at His Philly Concert!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have each other’s backs!

Just days after revealing she received a kidney transplant, the 25-year-old entertainer stepped out to support her boyfriend at his concert on Saturday night (September 15) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Penn.

Selena bumped into lots of fans while she enjoyed the concert from the audience, looking so proud and showing off some of her best dance moves.

We’re so glad to see Selena doing so well after the news of her serious surgery, during which The Weeknd was by her side.

Check out a cute video of Selena dancing in the crowd below…
