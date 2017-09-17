Serena Williams Shows Off Post-Baby Body Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Serena Williams is looking amazing just two weeks after having her baby!

The 35-year-old tennis player and her fiance Alexis Sr. welcomed their daughter Alexis into the world on September 1.

Serena took to Snapchat on Saturday (September 16) to reveal that she was already back in her jean shorts!

“Back in my jean shorts 2 weeks…” Serena captioned the mirror selfie.

ICYMI, Serena documented her pregnancy journey on her Instagram and her Instagram Story.

Check out Serena‘s full post-baby bod pic below…