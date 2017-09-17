Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 6:41 pm

Serena Williams Shows Off Post-Baby Body Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Serena Williams Shows Off Post-Baby Body Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Serena Williams is looking amazing just two weeks after having her baby!

The 35-year-old tennis player and her fiance Alexis Sr. welcomed their daughter Alexis into the world on September 1.

Serena took to Snapchat on Saturday (September 16) to reveal that she was already back in her jean shorts!

“Back in my jean shorts 2 weeks…” Serena captioned the mirror selfie.

ICYMI, Serena documented her pregnancy journey on her Instagram and her Instagram Story.

Check out one of the first photos of Alexis here, and see more on her very own Instagram account (@olympiaohanian).

Check out Serena‘s full post-baby bod pic below…
  • la petite bonnieux

    Y tho

  • Effy

    Her caption is full of narcissism. She’s insecure and needs to feel better by pointing out she’s in her shorts two weeks PP. No one cares, Serena, you had a baby. No one cares if your body has bounced back already. You and Nikki Reed need to give it a rest and embrace your beautiful mom body. You shorts size should never define your beauty.