Seth Meyers Has Marbles in His Mouth at the Emmys 2017!

Seth Meyers had some fun during Stephen Colbert‘s opening monologue at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The 43-year-old late night host suited up for the annual award show held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

During Stephen‘s opener, he brought up Donald Trump‘s 2014 tweet where he criticized Seth, who was hosting the show that year.

Donald said Seth had “marbles in his mouth” and this year, Seth took that literally!

The camera panned to Seth in the audience, who spit out a mouthful of marbles!

Check out the hilarious moment below…

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.