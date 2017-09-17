Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Curves at Emmys 2017

Sofia Vergara is looks stunning as she strikes a pose on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress showed off her sexy curves in a white, mermaid style gown as she wore her hair up in a chic ponytail.

Modern Family is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at tonight’s show.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

FYI: Sofia is wearing a Mark Zunino dress.

