Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Hollywood

Emmys Weekend Parties - Full Coverage!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 7:18 pm

Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Curves at Emmys 2017

Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Curves at Emmys 2017

Sofia Vergara is looks stunning as she strikes a pose on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress showed off her sexy curves in a white, mermaid style gown as she wore her hair up in a chic ponytail.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Vergara

Modern Family is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at tonight’s show.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

FYI: Sofia is wearing a Mark Zunino dress.

10+ pictures inside of Sofia Vergara walking the red carpet…
Photos: Getty
