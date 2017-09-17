Sonequa Martin-Green & Jeremy Piven Present Together at Emmys 2017!

Sonequa Martin-Green and Jeremy Piven pair up to present an award at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The two presented the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award to Ann Dowd for The Handmaid’s Tale.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sonequa Martin-Green

The two both have big projects on the way: Sonequa stars in the lead role of the upcoming 2017 series Star Trek: Discovery, while Jeremy stars in the upcoming CBS series, Wisdom of the Crowd.

FYI: Sonequa is wearing a Romona Keveza gown. Jeremy is wearing a Giorgio Armani outfit.