Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 11:22 pm

Sonequa Martin-Green & Jeremy Piven Present Together at Emmys 2017!

Sonequa Martin-Green & Jeremy Piven Present Together at Emmys 2017!

Sonequa Martin-Green and Jeremy Piven pair up to present an award at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The two presented the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award to Ann Dowd for The Handmaid’s Tale.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sonequa Martin-Green

The two both have big projects on the way: Sonequa stars in the lead role of the upcoming 2017 series Star Trek: Discovery, while Jeremy stars in the upcoming CBS series, Wisdom of the Crowd.

FYI: Sonequa is wearing a Romona Keveza gown. Jeremy is wearing a Giorgio Armani outfit.
Just Jared on Facebook
sonequa jeremy emmys 01
sonequa jeremy emmys 02
sonequa jeremy emmys 03
sonequa jeremy emmys 04
sonequa jeremy emmys 05
sonequa jeremy emmys 06

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards, Jeremy Piven, Sonequa Martin-Green

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr