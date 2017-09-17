Stephen Colbert Blames Emmy Awards for Donald Trump's Presidency!

Stephen Colbert is hosting the 2017 Emmy Awards, and it did not take him long to get political and talk about Donald Trump.

In the past, if you can recall, Donald Trump never won an Emmy despite being nominated for Celebrity Apprentice years ago.

“The biggest TV star of the last year is Donald Trump. And, you know, Alec Baldwin. You guys are neck and neck, and Alec, you are up against a lot of neck,” he began.

“You cannot deny every Trump has been influenced by Trump in some way. All the late night shows, House of Cards, American Horror Story, and next year’s Latin Grammys, hosted by Sherrif Joe Arpaio,” Stephen joked. “We all know Emmys mean a lot to Donald Trump. Because he was nominated multiple times for Celebrity Apprentice and never one. He never won. Why didn’t you give him an Emmy? If he had won an Emmy, I bet he wouldn’t have run for president. In a way, this is all your fault. I thought you people love morally compromised anti-heroes. You love Walter White. He’s Walter-much-whiter.”

“The president has complained the Emmys are rigged… Because unlike the presidency, Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote. Where do I find the courage to tell that joke in this room?” Stephen added as he got a huge response.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, airing RIGHT NOW, on CBS!