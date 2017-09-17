Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Stephen Colbert Takes Jab at Bill Maher at Emmys 2017 (Video)

Earlier this summer, Bill Maher shockingly used a racial slur on his HBO show, and host Stephen Colbert brought it up during his monologue at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

“This is the most diverse group of Emmy nominees in history. That’s impressive. I didn’t know you could applaud while patting yourself on the back at the same time,” Stephen said. He then named some of the black nominees, and added Bill‘s name. “I assume he’s black, since he’s so comfortable using the ‘n’ word.”

