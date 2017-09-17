Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 11:29 pm

Sterling K. Brown Gives Enthusiastic Emmys Speech, Audience Boos Show from Playing Him Off (Video)

Sterling K. Brown Gives Enthusiastic Emmys Speech, Audience Boos Show from Playing Him Off (Video)

Sterling K. Brown had one of the most enthusiastic acceptance speeches at the 2017 Emmy Awards, but the show didn’t let him finish!

The 41-year-old actor was played off by the orchestra music and the audience voiced their anger by booing during the show on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

While holding his Emmy, Sterling said, “When I think about it, like Walter White held this joint? Dick Whitman held this joint?” He was referring to Bryan Cranston and Jon Hamm‘s characters on Breaking Bad and Mad Men.

Sterling also thanked his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, as well as his This Is Us co-stars, who he called “the best white TV family that a brother has ever had.”

FYI: Sterling is wearing a Valentino tuxedo and shirt, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Harry Winston watch.
