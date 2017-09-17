'Stranger Things' Kids Suit Up for Emmys 2017!

Top Stories
The boys from Stranger ThingsFinn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin – are all suited up and looking sharp at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The boys are in attendance at the big awards show, held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Stranger Things is up for five awards tonight, including Outstanding Drama Series! Best of luck to the cast and crew.

FYI: Finn is wearing Prada. Gaten is wearing Ted Baker London. Noah is wearing Balmain with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Make sure to tune in for the Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS.

