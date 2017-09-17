'Stranger Things' Stars David Harbour, Cara Buono & Matthew Modine Hit the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet!

David Harbour, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine turn the red carpet into the Upside Down at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The actors all posed for photos on the red carpet at the event, where the hit Netflix series received several nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

David was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for playing the role of Jim Hopper on the show.

Matthew‘s daughter, 27-year-old actress Ruby Modine, also posed on the carpet.

Cara snuck in a kiss with her husband, entrepreneur Peter Thum.

Stranger Things is set to return for its second season on October 27.

FYI: Cara is wearing a Cristina Ottaviano gown and Irene Lummertz jewelry.