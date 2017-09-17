Tatiana Maslany & Longtime Love Tom Cullen Couple Up for Emmys 2017
Tatian Maslany cozies up to boyfriend Tom Cullen as they arrive at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
The 31-year-old actress looked chic and effortless in a black dress while her writer/director boyfriend looked handsome in a black suit.
Tatiana has recently been busy promoting her new movie Stronger, which hits theaters on September 22.
FYI: Tatiana is wearing a Reem Acra dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Roberto Coin jewelry while carrying a Judith Leiber clutch.
