Jennifer Lawrence's 'mother!' Gets a Rare F CinemaScore

Emmys 2017 - Winner Predictions for All Major Categories!

The Arrest of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Son is on Video

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 1:23 am

'This Is Us' Cast Steps Out During Emmys Weekend!

'This Is Us' Cast Steps Out During Emmys Weekend!

Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz walk the red carpet at the 2017 Television Industry Advocacy Awards on Saturday (September 17) at Tao in Hollywood.

The This Is Us co-stars are both nominated for Emmys this weekend!

Milo was at the event to present an award to longtime friend Alyssa Milano while Chrissy was honored for her work with Operation Smile.

This Is Us stars Justin Hartley (with fiancee Chrishell Stause) and Gerald McRaney, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series already, were in attendance at the BAFTA LA TV Pre-Emmys Tea Party earlier that day.

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Tanya Taylor custom dress, Asos shoes, an Edie Parker clutch, Jennifer Meyer earrings, and a Borgioni ear cuff.

15+ pictures inside of the This Is Us cast at the events…

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2017 Emmys Weekend, Chrishell Stause, Chrissy Metz, Gerald McRaney, Justin Hartley, Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

