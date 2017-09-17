Tracee Ellis Ross Dazzles in Silver Chanel Haute Couture at Emmys 2017

Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson brought their fashion A-game to the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The Black-ish co-stars hit the red carpet at the event held at Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Tracee stole the show in an embroidered silver gown featuring billowy sleeves, a feather trim, and a silver belt, completing her look with matching silver shoes and silver and pearl accessories.

Anthony, joined by his wife Alvina Stewart, looked dapper in a black and white tux with a bow-tie and shiny shoes.

Tracee is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the hit ABC show, and Anthony is up for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

“MY DEAREST ANTHONY,” Tracee shared on Instagram before the event. “Our tv marriage is a real life partnership. i love creating with you. you have already won 10 times over, but I hope you take home that trophy because you are the f–king s–t.”

Watch Tracee sing her Emmys prep song below!

EMMYS ~ inspired by @titusssawthis A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

FYI: Tracee is wearing a Chanel gown, Roger Vivier shoes, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Anthony is wearing Giorgio Armani.